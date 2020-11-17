ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A tiny house community is being built in St. Louis to shelter homeless people in the city.
Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Tuesday morning the new community would provide safe shelter and compassionate care for homeless individuals. The community will include 50 tiny houses equipped with a bed, desk, chair, shelving unit, heat and air conditioning.
“This forward-thinking, innovative, and efficient approach to housing has been done in some other cities, but never in St. Louis. I’m proud that we continue to invest more resources than any other governmental entity in the region to address various issues associated with homelessness. This tiny house community expands our current capacity to help more people and builds on our longstanding commitment to connecting those in need to more stable housing environments,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson.
The community will be located at the site of the former St. Louis RV Park at 900 N. Jefferson Ave.
The construction of the homes, first year of the property lease and other expensive will be covered by an investment of more than $600,000 in CARES Act funding. Mayor Krewson will ask the Board of Estimate and Apportionment to approve the proposed lease during a virtual meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m.
