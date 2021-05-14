ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One of the biggest performers to come out of St. Louis will be the center of a major exhibit in the Gateway City.
This summer, Tina Turner artifacts will be inside the Missouri History Museum as part of the St. Louis Sound exhibit highlighting St. Louisans' impact on American music.
"We will have really exciting artifacts from across her career," said Andrew Wanko, public historian of the Missouri History Museum. "We'll have this really beautiful dress she wore on a New Year's Eve performance on the tonight show."
Also on display will be a Tina Turner mural.
The St. Louis Sound exhibit kicks off August 28th at the Missouri History Museum.
