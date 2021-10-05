EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Timothy Banowetz has pleaded guilty to murdering Randy Gori.

As opening statements were set to begin Tuesday morning in a Madison County courtroom, Banowetz’s public defender Mary Copeland addressed the court and said her client would like to plead guilty to first-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery. The first-degree murder guilty plea acknowledged that Banowetz stabbed and cut Randy Gori, causing his death. In the armed robbery guilty pleas, Banowetz admitted to being armed with a dangerous weapon, a knife, and taking cellular phones from the Gori children, who were both minors.

After Copeland entered the guilty pleas, Judge Kyle Napp asked Banowetz if he understood what he was pleading guilty to – Banowetz said he did. Assistant State’s Attorney Jacob Harlow said the state agreed to plea deals.

Harlow then detailed the evidence the state would have presented during the trial. He stated a truck registered to Banowetz was found abandoned about 2,900 feet from the Gori home. The owner of the property where the truck was found did not know Banowetz, Harlow said.

The evening of Jan. 4, 2020, investigators found Gori dead after he had been stabbed multiple times in his home in the 4500 block of Mooney Creek Lane in Madison County. Harlow explained that Gori’s hands had been tied behind his back and his throat had also been slit. The children were also found tied up and stated their cellphones and a 2020 Rolls-Royce SUV Cullinan had been stolen.

The children told investigators the family had returned home from dinner that evening and parked in the driveway outside of the garage, at which time the suspect ran up on them with what appeared to be gun and forced them to the ground. After forcing Gori and the children into the garage, the suspect Zip-tied their hands and demanded money. He then searched the home. According to Harlow, Banowetz took between $4,000 and $5,000 from the home. The children told investigators the gun could have been fake.

According to Harlow, the stolen Rolls Royce was found about 1,000 feet from where Banowetz’s truck was. Banowetz also reportedly asked the investigators to take him to his truck, which had already been towed. Harlow stated that Banowetz had blood stains on his clothing, which an Illinois State Police crime lab later matched to Randy Gori’s blood.

Banowetz was also found with over $4,000 and a handwritten to-do list that included watch with binoculars, use gun and knife to subdue, zip tie hands and duct tape mouth, withdraw money, kill all of them and burn their bodies. Harlow stated surveillance video from outside the Gori home showed a man matching Banowetz's description approaching the family in the driveway the night of the crimes. Shoes Banowetz was later found wearing appeared to match those on the suspect in the video.

On the first-degree murder guilty plea, Banowetz could be sentenced to up to 60 years in prison, unless the courts finds aggravated circumstances which could make the sentence life in prison. On the armed robbery guilty pleas, Banowetz faces up to 30 years in prison. Judge Napp ordered a pre-sentencing investigation and then stated a sentencing hearing would be set later.