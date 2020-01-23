EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The man accused of fatally stabbing Metro East lawyer Randy Gori has pleaded not guilty.
Timothy Banowetz, 28, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of murder, armed robbery and unlawful restraint.
Banowetz, who most recently lived in Wentzville, is accused of stabbing Gori at his home near Edwardsville and stealing Gori's 2020 black Rolls-Royce on January 4.
Two minors were in the home at the time. Authorities said he forced Gori and the two minors to ground at knife-point and tied up their hands before stabbing Gori.
Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons says he wants federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty against Banowetz. Illinois no longer has the death penalty.
