Timothy Michael Banowetz, 28, has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of well known Metro East lawyer Randy Gori. Law enforcement said Banowetz lived a "transient and nomadic lifestyle." His last known address was in the 400 block of Ramblewood in Wentzville, Missouri.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The man accused of fatally stabbing Metro East lawyer Randy Gori has pleaded not guilty.

Banowetz and Gori side-by-side

Banowetz is accused of stabbing and killing prominent Edwardsville attorney Randy Gori.

Timothy Banowetz, 28, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of murder, armed robbery and unlawful restraint.

Banowetz, who most recently lived in Wentzville, is accused of stabbing Gori at his home near Edwardsville and stealing Gori's 2020 black Rolls-Royce on January 4.

Two minors were in the home at the time. Authorities said he forced Gori and the two minors to ground at knife-point and tied up their hands before stabbing Gori.

Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons says he wants federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty against Banowetz. Illinois no longer has the death penalty.

