ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There is new information Wednesday about what two on-duty St. Louis officers were doing leading up to the death of fellow officer Katlyn Alix.

The shooting happened in a different district than the officers were assigned to patrol.

Through a public information request, News 4 gathered the list of approximately 120 calls the two officers responded to in the last 30 days.

Hendren and his partner often worked together, but on certain days they clearly did not; either one of them was off duty or they responded to separate calls.

Most of the calls are run of the mill: building checks or occupied car checks.

On many of the calls, a report wasn't even written.

And most were within the district they were assigned to patrol--district 2--although some of them were in other districts as well.

On the late evening and early morning of Officer Alix's death, it appears both of them reported for duty for Night Watch which typically is from 11:00 .p.m.- 7:00 a.m.

Hendren and his partner were together as they responded to two calls before the shooting, both in the second district.

The first call, right about 11:00, came for an assault at a senior facility but it turned out to be nothing.

15 minutes after that call ended, they were called to a burglary alarm off Manchester at 11:48 p.m.

That call was coded as a false alarm.

By 12:14 a.m., they were back in service.

By 12:56, the shooting had happened at Hendren's home on Dover in the first district in Carondelet.

The call went out as an officer in need of aid.

An internal investigation is still underway and these calls for service might be part of what is being scrutinized right now.

Hendren remains in jail and is suspended from the force.

His partner is on paid administrative leave.