ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's been one year since the coronavirus put a halt to daily activities as we knew them in St. Louis. Here's a timeline of how the news unfolded that day, according to our archives.
March 11
The United States had 1,267 cases of coronavirus, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
8:30 a.m.
The State of Missouri launched a hotline to answer people's questions about COVID-19
DHSS activated a statewide public hotline for citizens or providers needing guidance regarding COVID-19. At 8 a.m. today, the hotline opened and can be reached at 877-435-8411. The hotline is being operated by medical professionals and is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. pic.twitter.com/Q7DJ7ReRNh— Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) March 11, 2020
9 a.m.
The City of Chicago canceled its annual St. Patrick's Day parade
10:15 a.m.
SLU announces that travel for the A-10 tournament will be restricted and spirit groups would not go, only essential staff.
11:30 a.m.
The World Health Organization declares the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic
12:15 p.m.
The Missouri Botanical Garden canceled its events
12:30 p.m.
Washington University says it move classes to online for the rest of the spring semester. University-sponsored travel and all non-essential travel is banned until at least April 30.
2:45 p.m.
Webster University moves to online classes until April 3
3 p.m.
The St. Louis Blues said they intend to continue to hockey play at Enterprise Center with measures like more hand sanitizers and cleaning
3:30 p.m.
The NCAA announces that it will limit tournament attendance to just essential staff and limited family. The tournament was canceled less than 24 hours later.
5 p.m.
Dogtown and St. Louis City's postpones its St. Patrick's Day parades and events. Mayor Lyda Krewson praised the decision in a tweet, saying as frustrating as canceling large events is, "we can't take any chances."
6:15 p.m.
The City of Collinsville canceled its St. Patrick's Day parade
8:20 p.m.
Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita, announce that they tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia. Hanks was in the country shooting an untitled Elvis Presley biopic.
8:30 p.m.
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville extends spring break by one week for on-campus learning
9 p.m.
St. Louis Archdiocese mandates precautionary measures for Holy Mass. The Archbishop suspends physical exchange of peace and distribution of Holy Communion.
The NHL acknowledges the NBA's decision to indefinitely suspend the season.
