ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Restrictions on bars and restaurants that were put in place in St. Louis City in mid-August will be in effect past Labor Day, city health officials announced Friday.
Under the restrictions, bars, restaurants and nightclubs are ordered to limit their permitted occupancy to 50 percent from 75 percent and to close at 11 p.m.
The restrictions were put into place on August 13 and were set to expire on Monday. They will remain in place because city officials say because those under 40-years-old represent the a majority of new COVID-19 cases in the city.
The seven-day moving average of COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the St. Louis remains in the 40s.
