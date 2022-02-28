CHESTERFIELD, MO (KMOV.com) – The board of education selected Tiffany Holman-Besse as the new Parkway deputy superintendent.
Homan-Besse has been an educator and a leader for more than 20 years. She started her career as a high school science teacher in the Francis Howell School District.
Homan-Besse’s leadership experience started over 15 years ago, serving as an assistant principal in Rockwood. Prior to that, she served as an assistant principal and director of secondary education at Pattonville High School for nine years and a deputy superintendent for the Ferguson-Florissant School District for three years.
Homan Besse has a doctorate in educational leadership from Maryville University, a master’s in both secondary education and administration from Lindenwood University, and a bachelor’s in biology from St. Louis University.
