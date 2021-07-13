ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County health officials have issued an advisory citing a recent climb in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The rate of new COVID-19 infections in the county are up 63 percent over the last two weeks. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page says there is no reason to believe that will change anytime soon.

"The tidal wave is coming... get vaccinated now," Page said Monday.

Garza expresses concern over Delta variant's spread as he preps for deployment In his final press briefing as the head of the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force, Garza emphasized that vaccination is the only way to win the fight.

In addition for a plea for more people to get vaccinated, the advisory also urges anyone showing symptoms to to get tested for COVID-19, whether they have been vaccinated or not, so close contacts can know if they need to isolate.

The advisory comes as Missouri has emerged as a hotspot for the Delta variant. Common symptoms of the variant include headaches, runny nose and sore throat, which differs from the initial strain of COVID-19. Symptoms of that variant include loss of taste or smell, fever and cough.