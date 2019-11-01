ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- This is your chance, March Madness lovers!
The Road to the Final Four is headed to St. Louis in March of 2020 as the Missouri Valley Conference will host the first and second round of the men's basketball tournament.
The event will be on March 19 and March 21.
Tickets will go on sale Saturday for the general public.
To purchase tickets, click here.
