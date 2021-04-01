HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Tickets go on sale April 1 for drive-in concerts at the POWERplex in St. Louis County.
More than 70 events will be held at the site of the former St. Louis Mills Mall in Hazelwood between May 6 and October 31. For each event, 700 cars will be let in.
Drive-In St. Louis started last year during the COVID-19 pandemic and saw over 60,000 people come together during the year for music and movies.
Click here for a list of events and to purchase tickets.
