ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The first-ever movie night at Busch Stadium will take place in July!
On July 9, the St. Louis Cardinals will open Busch Stadium for its first-ever Movie Night at the Ballpark. At 7 p.m. fans will be able to watch the baseball movie “The Rookie.”
Tickets for the event are now on sale and include a voucher for a free hot dog and soft drink. Ticketholders will also get complimentary parking across from the ballpark in Stadium Lot C. VIP ticketholders will be able to watch the movie from the outfield and receive a Cardinals-branded picnic blanket.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $45 for VIP adult tickets. Children ages 12 and under can be added to each adult ticket for $15 per child. Children age 3 and under do not require a ticket.
Click here for more details and to purchase tickets.
