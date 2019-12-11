ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Missouri Valley Conference will conduct its 30th St. Louis-based postseason men’s basketball championship when the State Farm MVC Tournament takes the hardwood at Enterprise Center, on March 5-8, 2020.
The State Farm MVC Tournament, also known uniquely as “Arch Madness” to Valley fans, will be played at Enterprise Center for the 26th time. With 30-straight years at the same neutral site, Arch Madness is the second-longest neutral site tenured collegiate tourney in the nation.
2020 State Farm MVC Basketball all-session tournament tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13.
- 10 a.m. CT at the Enterprise Center box office
- 12 noon CT on TicketMaster
- All-session tickets (9 games) start at $175.
In 2020, the Conference will have giveaways for fans at each tournament session. Partnering organizations include Mulligan Printing (Session I giveaway), Schnucks (Session II), Fox Sports Midwest/Indiana/Kansas City (Session III), KTRS Radio and Explore St. Louis (Session IV) and State Farm Insurance (Session V). Information is located at MVC-sports.com/Giveaways. [*Promotional giveaways will be made available when the doors open for the first game of each session, while supplies last.]
