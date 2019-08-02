ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In a two-week span, St. Louis Metropolitan Police issued more than 500 tickets on a stretch of I-70 between Union and Broadway just north of downtown.
Their increased presence came after drivers complained the stretch of highway commonly has excessive speeding and danger.
"It gets a little crazy. Sometimes people are speeding past me going 100 miles an hour," said Michael Day.
"It's really stressful," added Stephanie Collins, describing her daily commute on I-70.
"I think it's a little more Wild Wild West than, for example, (Interstate) 40, which seems more measured," said Chris Adkerson.
Lately, these drivers have had more city police officers keeping them company on the highway
A department spokesperson says its Traffic Division started increasing patrols on Interstate 70 about two weeks ago, with funding for the patrols coming from a MoDOT traffic grant.
Within just two hours one afternoon, a News 4 crew spotted an officer at four different spots on that stretch.
"That's good for the department. That's good to keep people safe," said Day.
The result has been a massive uptick in tickets issued. From June 17 to June 30, six total tickets were issued along that stretch of road.
Over that same period in July, the extra patrols jumped that number to 509, an increase of 8,383 percent.
About two years ago, the Missouri State Highway Patrol was asked by then-Governor Eric Greitens to help city police patrol interstates so other officers could focus on crime in the city.
That effort ended when Greitens resigned and Mike Parson took office. Highway Patrol officials say they are focusing on parts of the interstate that don't have a local police municipality to patrol it.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police declined an interview about the increase in patrols on I-70.
