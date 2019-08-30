ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Friday only, you can get discount tickets and pay no service fees to select events at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.
In honor of their 30th anniversary, MetroTix is offering $30 tickets to 23 upcoming shows, including Boyz II Men, Stomp, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, We Will Rock You and The Price is Right Live.
The deal is active until 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 30.
Click here for a list of shows eligible for the deal and to purchase tickets.
