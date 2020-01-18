MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Halsey will be performing at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on July 25.
The concert is part of her “Manic World Tour” and will include cities such as Seattle, Los Angeles, Cleveland, Nashville and Chicago.
The announcement coincides with the release of her latest album entitled “Manic.”
Tickets went on sale Friday and can be bought by clicking here.
