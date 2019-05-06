ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Meet me at The Muny! Tickets for the 101st season of The Muny at Forest Park are now available for purchase!
The 2019 season includes two Muny premieres as well as the return of many classics.
The shows include:
- Guys and Dolls (June 10-16)
- Kinky Boots (June 19-25)
- 1776 (June 27 - July 3)
- Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella (July 8 - 16)
- Footloose (July 18 - 24)
- Lerner and Loewe’s Paint Your Wagon (July 27 - August 2)
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda (August 5 - 11)
Tickets can be bought online, by phone by calling (314) 534-1111, or in person at The Muny Box Office, which is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Starting on June 1, the box office will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
For more information about the Muny and its upcoming shows, visit the Muny’s website.
