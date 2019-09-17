ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Tickets for the 2019 Polar Express are on sale!
The Polar Express will return to Union Station between Nov. 29 and Dec. 30.
The experience begins with a reading from 'The Polar Express' and then characters serve riders hot chocolate and cookies. When passengers arrive at the North Pole, Santa and his elves board the train to interact with the children and then a sing-along takes place.
Children ages 2 and under are free if they can ride on a lap.
Click here to purchase tickets.
