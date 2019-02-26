ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Tickets for Pointfest 2019 will go on sale this weekend.
+Live+, Seether, Coheed and Cambria, Fuel, Filter, P.O.D., Greek Fire, Andrew W.K., The Glorious Sons, Badflower, Palaye Royale and Dirty Honey will be among the acts taking the stage during the May 25 event at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.
During the first week of sales, which will begin with a Point Presale Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., lawn or select reserved tickets will cost just $20 plus fees.
Click here for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.