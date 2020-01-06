ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – KIDZ BOP is bringing their 2020 tour to St. Louis.
‘KIDZ BOP Live 2020’ will stop at the Stifel Theatre on Friday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Jan. 10.
Billboard Magazine recently named KIDZ BOP the number “#1 Kids’ Artist" for the 10th consecutive year.
Click here for more details or to purchase tickets.
