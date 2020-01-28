ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Justin Bieber will be performing in St. Louis on his next tour, the pop star announced Tuesday.
Bieber will be performing at Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis on July 13 as part of a tour that include numerous cities in the United States and Canada.
The tour will start in Seattle on May 14 and end on September 26 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Bieber dropped a new single called “Yummy” on January 3. His newest album, "Changes," will hit store shelves on Valentine's Day.
Tickets will start at $59.50 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 12 p.m. Click here for more details about his tour and to purchase tickets.
