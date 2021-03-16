ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Tickets for Cardinals' home games in April are now on sale.

Fans who want to purchase tickets to three or more games can buy multi-game ticket packages starting Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Single-game tickets will be available 24 hours later. All tickets can be purchased by going to cardinals.com or by calling 314-345-9000. The ticket windows at Busch Stadium will not be open, the team says.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the team sold 8,000 tickets and has sold nearly 10,000 tickets for each of the 13 April home games at Busch Stadium.

Tickets are still available for all 13 April games for Wednesday’s single-game on sale, with limited numbers available for the home opener and the five weekend (Friday-Sunday) games.

"We're just selling the month of April now and were hopeful well take another look at it and the capacities come may or June," said Dan Ferrell, Cardinals Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Health authorities are allowing the Cardinals to allow in a limited number of fans. More than 14,000 fans will be allowed to attend games, but must wear masks and stay socially distanced.