ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Tickets for Cardinals' home games in April will go on sale this week the team announced Monday.

Fans who want to purchase tickets to three or more games can buy multi-game ticket packages starting Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Single-game tickets will be available 24 hours later. All tickets can be purchased by going to cardinals.com or by calling 314-345-9000. The ticket windows at Busch Stadium will not be open, the team says.

Busch Stadium to allow fans for 2021 season When the regular season kicks off across Major League Baseball, Cardinal fans will once again be able to see their team in person.

"We're just selling the month of April now and were hopeful well take another look at it and the capacities come may or June," said Dan Ferrell, Cardinals Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Health authorities are allowing the Cardinals to allow in a limited number of fans. More than 14,000 fans will be allowed to attend games but must wear masks and stay socially distanced.