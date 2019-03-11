ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Tickets for Brad Paisley’s World Tour stop in St. Louis this summer will go on sale Friday.
Tickets for the show, which will include special guests Chris Lane and Riley Green, will go on sale Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. for the June 28 show at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis.
A four-pack of lawn or select reserved tickets will be available for $89.
Click here for more details.
