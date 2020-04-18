(KMOV.com) - Ticketmaster says it will honor refunds for shows that postponed or canceled due to COVID-19.
The announcement came after Ticketmaster received backlash saying it would provide refunds for canceled events but not those that were postponed.
The company said it is working as quickly as possible to get refunds to those who request them. It adds that must recoup sales receipts from event organizers before sending out refunds.
30,000 Ticketmaster events have been either canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 concerns so far, the company said.
Two event organizers for Ticketmaster, AEG and Live Nation, say they will also be providing refunds.
