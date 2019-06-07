ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- After the Blues won Game 5 Thursday night, tickets for their next Stanley Cup game at the Enterprise Center jumped.
Tickets for the final home game of the season for the St. Louis team, and possibly them clinching the Stanley Cup, began rising by hundreds of dollars after the team’s 2-1 win in Boston.
For Sunday night’s game the cheapest seats on Ticketmaster are $1,999 and the most expensive seats against the glass are $8,180. News 4’s Marielle Mohs found two tickets on Stub Hub against the glass behind the goal going for $16,200!
The soaring prices aren’t stopping fans from wanting to be at the Enterprise Center to watch the game in person.
“The fact that the cup is in the building is pretty special, but the fact that we can win it, it’s everybody’s dream in St. Louis and there are so many hockey fans in St. Louis that want this, and it goes with the players and the ownership,” said fan Chris Rickard.
Read: Blues win 2-1 thanks to controversial call
For those who can’t be inside the Enterprise Center for Game 6 watch parties are being planned across the St. Louis area. The Blues, NHL and City of St. Louis will host a free watch party outside of the Enterprise Center and Ballpark Village will also host one.
