ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Thursday before Thanksgiving is dedicated to raising money for local children’s charities.
On Old Newsboys Day, hundreds of volunteers sell a special version of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on various street corners. The paper has stories written by local high school students highlighting charities that benefit from the fundraiser.
Old Newsboys Day started in 1957. During the one-day event, any amount of cash is accepted for the special edition paper. The goal is to raise $300,000 in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.