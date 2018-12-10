ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Four teenagers are in custody after police chased a carjacked vehicle through St. Louis City and County overnight.
A 43-year-old man told police the three suspects approached him in the 4600 block of Maryland Avenue while he was entering his vehicle around 11 p.m. Sunday. When the victim refused to give the suspects his keys, one of the suspects, described as a 15-year-old, put a silver handgun to the back of his head and said, “Throw your keys on the ground.” The victim did as he was told and then exited the vehicle.
After the victim left the vehicle, three suspects, who ranged in age from 15 to 17, got inside and drove away.
A description of the victim’s silver Nissan Pathfinder and the suspects was broadcast on all points and officers eventually located the carjacked vehicle at a White Castle drive-thru on Jennings Station Road. Officers attempted to stop the suspects’ vehicle but it continued to elude police.
Officers from various other municipalities, including St. Louis County, then joined the chase.
The pursuit later came to an end at the intersection of Interstate 270 and Bellefontaine Road when the carjacked vehicle hit a guardrail. Four teenage suspects were taken into the custody of the St. Louis County Police Department.
The investigation is ongoing.
