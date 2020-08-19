JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Three suspects are in custody following a break-in and a police chase with a stolen car early Wednesday morning in Jefferson County.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to the Turtle Creek Apartments in the 200 block of Turtle Drive around 4:50 a.m. for a call of people going through cars in the parking lot.
While responding, a patrol sergeant saw commotion in the parking lot of an used auto lot, BBC Motors, near the apartments. He heard multiple gun shots go off.
A woman who lived near the auto lot went to check out where some noise was coming from and she saw suspects kicking in windows. They noticed her and started to fire shots towards her. She was not injured.
According to police, the suspects then left the area and one ran towards Highway 141. The suspect running on foot was taken into custody.
The other two suspects got into a Toyota Camry that was previously reported stolen. Police began chasing the Toyota on Highway 141 and both suspects jumped out of the vehicle. One of the suspects' ankle was injured and was taken to the hospital before being taken to jail.
The sheriff's office wants to remind residents to always lock your car doors and take your keys with you and don't leave any valuables inside them, including firearms.
