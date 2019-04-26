ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Three men were arrested in the middle of a burglary in St. Clair County, Illinois, Friday morning, according to police.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department responded to a burglary in progress at a rural Millstadt home near the intersection of Forrest Hill and Otten roads. The resident of the home saw three men trying to pry open the back door. The men ran away when they saw the owner was still there.
Sheriff’s deputies and officers from Millstadt, along with a K9 from Mascoutah responded to the area to locate the suspects. They discovered a 2008 Ford pickup truck stuck in a field behind a second house. This vehicle was reported stolen from Pacific, Missouri. The house had also been broken into.
After a two-hour search, unmarked drug unit officers found the three suspects behind another house off of Otten Road. The three tried to run, but were caught by officers. No one was injured in this incident and no weapons were found.
The investigation is ongoing. Two suspects are held at the St. Clair County Jail, and one suspect who is a juvenile is being held in the St. Clair County Detention Center.
This story will be updated when further information about the investigation is provided.
