ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Three local favorites are joining forces to create an unusual pizza.
4Hands Brewing Company, Lion’s Choice and Mama Lucia’s Pizza have come together to create a frozen pizza with horseradish sauce, roast beef, roasted green peppers, swiss and provolone cheeses, all on a French fry crust.
According to Feast Magazine, the pizzas will be in stores by mid-January.
4Hands is hosting a sampling on December 22 at their tasting room.
