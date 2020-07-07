ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Three people were shot at a north St. Louis Family Dollar store Tuesday night.
According to police, two men and one woman were found with gunshot wounds at the Family Dollar near N. Spring and Cass Avenues around 8 p.m.
All three were conscious and breathing when officers arrived.
No other information was made available.
