Three people shot, killed in North City

Triple homicide Harney

Homicide detectives were at the 5300 block of Harney investigating a triple homicide Thursday.

 Kmov staff

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two men and a woman were shot and killed in north St. Louis City Thursday. 

Police said three people were found shot in the 5300 block of Harney after 2 p.m. in the Mark Twain neighborhood. All three were unconscious and not breathing when they were found.

The homicide division is handling the investigation. It's still unclear what led up to the shooting. 

