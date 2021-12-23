Three people shot, killed in North City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two men and a woman were shot and killed in north St. Louis City Thursday.
Police said three people were found shot in the 5300 block of Harney after 2 p.m. in the Mark Twain neighborhood. All three were unconscious and not breathing when they were found.
The homicide division is handling the investigation. It's still unclear what led up to the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.