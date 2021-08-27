WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Three months after more than 400 tons of trash was removed from a Wellston neighborhood, those who live there said they're excited about the future.

"You couldn't drive through there, you couldn't walk through there, you'd step on nails, roughing debris, trash bags, garbage smell, everything," said Bob Pierce, who has lived in the LuLu Heights neighborhood for about five years.

"Now look at it! It's clean, just needs some grass cut down, a little trimming up, a little TLC as they say."

The city of Wellston spent more than $80,000 in 2020 trying to fix the illegal dumping problem that has plagued the neighborhood for years. Couches, mattresses, clothes, toys and other trash littered the neighborhood, making many roads impassible. Neighbors like Pierce were fed up with the poor aesthetics and lack of respect for the area.

For years, shortly after the trash was removed, illegal dumping resumed and much of the progress was lost--until now. In May, the St. Louis County Land Clearance and Redevelopment and Authority partnered with the City of Wellston for a three-day clean up event. In doing so, volunteers removed 400 tons of trash with the help of heavy duty equipment and trash bags. Concrete barriers were installed to ensure one way in and out of the neighborhood, and multiple cameras sit in some of the prime illegal dumping spots.

"The change has been great," said Pierce.

According to police, in the five months before the cameras were installed, a minimum of 50 illegal dumpings were recorded. Since the installation of the cameras, just two instances have taken place, resulting in one arrest. Mayor Nate Griffin said the progress doesn't stop there.

"We're looking to get better cameras that can have license plate number readers and face recognition," he said. "That way we can get this information to our chief and the prosecutor's office to figure out who these illegal dumpers are. It'll also help us crack down on other crime that may be taking place."

The St. Louis County Land Clearance and Redevelopment Authority released this statement:

"We remain committed to making sure the LCRA properties are well maintained. We will continue to work with the City of Wellston and Mayor Griffin to prevent future illegal dumping in this area and identify permanent sustainable solutions for this issue."