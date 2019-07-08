NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Hodiamont Tracks cross through seven neighborhoods just north of Delmar. It was once a street car line, and is now often an illegal dumping ground and place of crime.
But there are neighbors working hard to change the 3.5-mile stretch.
“This neighborhood is changing, it’s changing for the better,” said Judith Arnold, a neighborhood leader in the 18th Ward. She’s lived there 30 years and has worked to bridge the Delmar Divide and bring investment and growth to both sides of Delmar.
“We see the Greenway as an economic tool that will increase values in properties, which will become beautiful and usable and be a positive asset,” she explained.
Great Rivers Greenway currently has 125 miles and counting of greenways across the St. Louis region.
One of the projects they’re currently studying is a greenway on the Hodiamont Tracks.
Elizabeth Simons with Great Rivers Greenway says they are in the middle of a technical study. They have talked to neighbors all along the potential trail and are currently investigating utility and property lines.
It would be a multi-year process which would be completed in segments. They continue to hold listening sessions with the community.
In the meantime, neighbors such as Arnold are showing how much they want to see the vacant alley turned into something useful.
A community cleanup is planned for August 10. They’re seeking 200 volunteers to clean up the three-mile stretch of a place that often is filled with old mattresses and trash. The city refuge, forestry and street department are also helping to ensure the Hodiamont Tracks remains cleared of garbage.
“People would not be afraid to walk behind their homes, it would become an area that is pretty instead of barren and stale,” Arnold.
For more information and details on where the trail would go and the next steps, click here.
