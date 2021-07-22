ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Three men were injured in a shooting in south St. Louis City's Carondelet neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
Offices with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department got a call for a suspicious person in the 800 block of Schirmer before 6 p.m. and found a 21-year-old shot in the stomach. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Two other men, a 27 and 28-year-old, showed up at the hospital later. One of them was shot in the hand and the other had a graze wound to his cheek and neck.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.