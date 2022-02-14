ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three men carjacked a man on the 3500 block of Missouri Ave in the Marine Villa neighborhood Sunday.
The 34-year-old victim said that he was a Lyft driver attempting to pick up passengers at the location. While waiting, three suspects held the victim at gunpoint and forced him out of his black 2016 Chrysler 200.
The Lyft driver complied, and the suspects drove off with his vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
