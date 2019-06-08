FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Three people were killed after a tractor-trailer and a car crashed on Interstate 44 in Franklin County, Missouri late Friday night.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 73-year-old Ignacio Castro-Perez, 73-year-old Maria Mendoze and 55-year-old Martha Rabadan died were in a 2004 Mitsubishi Montero driving westbound on I-44 around midnight Friday when the right side bumper of a tractor trailer driving next to them struck their left rear bumper, causing the Mitsubishi to overturn.
All three of the car’s occupants were ejected, and the car continued to overturn off the right side of the roadway before coming to rest in a ditch.
Cortez-Perez was pronounced dead on the scene by ambulance personnel, while Mendoze and Rabadan were pronounced dead after they were both taken to nearby hospitals.
This story will be updated when new information becomes available.
