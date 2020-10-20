LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV.com) –  Two school buses were involved in an accident with a car in Lake Saint Louis Tuesday afternoon.

Bus accident Lake Saint Louis

The accident happened near the intersection of Lake Saint Louis Boulevard and Holloway just after 3:30 p.m. One of buses went off the road.

According to Lake St. Louis police, a passenger car crossed the center line and hit the first school bus head on. The driver of the bus tried to avoid the collision and was struck and then went off the roadway. 

The passenger vehicle then hit the second bus.

Firefighters say all children were checked out at the scene, but three kids suffered minor injuries and were transported.

The buses were from Greentree Elementary in the Wentzville School District.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

