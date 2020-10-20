LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two school buses were involved in an accident with a car in Lake Saint Louis Tuesday afternoon.
The accident happened near the intersection of Lake Saint Louis Boulevard and Holloway just after 3:30 p.m. One of buses went off the road.
The bus crashed into some wooded area. The kids and driver are all being treated. Many parents have arrived to pick up their children. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/5BPbziI8Ru— Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) October 20, 2020
Firefighters say three kids suffered minor injuries and were transported.
The buses were from Greentree Elementary in the Wentzville School District.
