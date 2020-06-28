BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Three teens and three adults are in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old that happened Wednesday evening in Belleville, police say.
The shooting occurred in the 6300 block of West Washington Street around 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, police identified the victim as Demauryon V. Smith.
Police say they arrested two suspects on Friday and four were arrested Saturday. They expect charges to be filed on Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-234-1212 ext. 1793 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
