ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Three were injured in a shooting in a shooting in North City late Saturday morning.
Police said three people were shot in the 4600 block of Richard Place at 11:24 a.m. One woman was shot in the arm and leg, one was shot multiple times and was conscious and breathing. The third person suffering from gunshot wounds was not conscious and breathing.
A homicide investigation was requested.
News 4 is working to learn the condition of the victims.
This story will be updated when new information is available.
