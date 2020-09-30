UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Three young men were shot after an argument in University City Wednesday evening.
Officials with the University City Police Department said two 16-year-olds and a 21-year-old were found shot in the 7500 block of Carleton just after 6 p.m.
Their injuries are not life threatening.
Police said the suspects are three black men last seen in a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser.
No other information was released. If you know anything about this, call the department at 314-725-2211, ext. 8010.
