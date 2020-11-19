ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A shooting call led to a police pursuit in north St. Louis County Thursday afternoon.
Officials with the St. Louis County Police Department said officers got a shooting call at 1:25 p.m. in the 1000 block of Dividend Park Dr. in Florissant and found a man shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
An officer then saw the suspect vehicle in the area of Lucas and Hunt and Halls Ferry roads. The officer tried to stop the driver but the driver kept going and police went on a 20-minute pursuit. The driver went off the roadway and crashed in the 3400 block of Pershall Rd. in Ferguson. Officers then took three people into custody.
No one was injured in the pursuit. Officers found two firearms and said the suspect vehicle was apparently reported stolen.
No other information was released.
