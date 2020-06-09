WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Three employees at General Motors' plant in Wentzville have tested positive for coronavirus.
According to UAW Union President Glenn Kage, the plant continues to check each employee's temperature before entering the plant.
Employees must wear face masks and practice social distancing. GM also has contact tracers investigating who the infected employees may have come in contact with.
GM would not provide any additional details on the employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.