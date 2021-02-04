Plains, Pennsylvania (WGAL ) -- A dispute over snow shoveling ended with a murder-suicide that left three people dead in northeastern Pennsylvania, authorities said.
The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office said Jeffrey Spaide got into an argument Monday morning with James and Lisa Goy, who lived across the street from him in Plains.
The Goys were shoveling snow from their parking spots onto Spaide’s property, the district attorney’s office said. Spaide asked them to stop, and the argument escalated.
According to police, Spaide went into his home, came out with a handgun and fired multiple shots at the Goys. Police said Spaide then went back into his house, pulled out an AR-style rifle and fired again at the victims.
Officers arrived soon after the shooting and heard a gunshot from Spaide’s house, police said. He was found dead of a self-inflicted wound.
