The future is bright for this trio of Cardinals prospects.
Dylan Carlson, Matthew Liberatore and Nolan Gorman all appeared in the 2020 release of Baseball America's Top 100 MLB Prospects list Wednesday, giving Cardinals fans plenty of reasons to be excited for the future.
Carlson cracked the list's top 10, coming in right at No. 10 among all MLB prospects. According to the official Cardinals Player Development Twitter account, Carlson becomes the first St. Louis prospect to rank inside the top 10 of Baseball America's list since Alex Reyes came in at No. 4 back in 2017. He's the first position player to do so since Oscar Taveras in 2014 (No. 3).
The 21-year-old outfielder has raced through the Cardinals minor-league system after joining the organization as a first-round selection in the 2016 MLB Draft. In 2019, Carlson proved his skill with a .281/.364/.518 batting line in Double-A Springfield before dominating a stint in Memphis to round out his year in September. In 79 plate appearances there, Carlson mashed five home runs and boasted a massive .361/.418/.681 batting line, setting the stage for a potential MLB debut in 2020.
Three #STLCards prospects make the list:OF Dylan Carlson (No. 10)LHP Matthew Liberatore (No. 42)3B Nolan Gorman (No. 55) https://t.co/d8fu91clZV— Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) January 22, 2020
The newest Cardinals prospect, Matthew Liberatore popped up next on the list, slotting No. 42 overall. Liberatore came over to the organization in the trade that sent Jose Martinez and Randy Arozarena to the Rays earlier this winter. The 20-year-old left-handed pitcher was taken by the Rays at No. 16 overall in the 2018 MLB Draft, right out of high school. He has acclimated himself well to the lower levels of professional baseball over the last season and a half; still several years younger than the average age of players in the Midwest League in 2019, Liberatore posted a 6-2 record with a 3.10 ERA at Low-A Bowling Green.
Though it's unknown at this time whether the Cardinals will have Liberatore open 2020 in Low-A Peoria or with a promotion to High-A Palm Beach, Liberatore has received an invite to MLB spring training. There, he'll have plenty of opportunity to leave his impression on the front office and field staff. Pitchers and catchers reporter to Jupiter Feb. 11.
His best friend and former youth league teammate Nolan Gorman will be joining him in Cardinals spring camp next month; Gorman also joins Liberatore on Baseball America's top prospects list, checking in at No. 55.
Selected by the Cardinals in the first round of that same 2018 draft, Gorman also knows what it's like to face competition several years his senior down in the minors. At 19, he handled himself to the tune of a respectable .792 OPS in Low-A Peoria last season before making the leap to High-A Palm Beach midway through the year.
It took Gorman a bit of time to adjust to that level, but his .256/.304/.428 batting line there shows he was competitive against advanced competition. Gorman won't turn 20 until May 10; if he continues progressing at such an accelerated rate, it's not crazy to think 2020 will be the year that sharpens his timeline for his future MLB arrival.
Throughout the fan base, we've seen some frustration this winter at the idea that the Cardinals seem unwilling to sacrifice some of the elite talent in their farm system for a massive splash that could strengthen a possible World Series run in 2020. The hunger to win now is understandable.
Though Dylan Carlson could be a factor in St. Louis some time this season, you won't see Liberatore or Gorman contribute in 2020. For fans, the temptation to trade future benefits for present satisfaction is strong.
On the other hand, the Cardinals might prefer to play the long-game with these guys. That's what we've seen expressed by team brass time consistently throughout this winter, anyway. At least Baseball America's list gives a pretty good indication that the fans have plenty to look forward to down the road.
Patience; it's a virtue.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.