ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As we approach Election Day, we wait to see what major changes could come.
No matter what happens, Congressman Lacy Clay will soon leave Washington. Clay lost his primary race in August.
Come January, it'll be the first time since the late 60's that a Clay will not represent St. Louis in Congress.
Three people are vying to take Missouri's First Congressional District seat.
The district covers the city, as well as parts of west and north St. Louis County.
News looks in to what the candidates, Cori Bush, Anthony Rogers, Alex Furman, envision if they claim the seat.
