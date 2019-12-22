ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Three armed teens left their stolen vehicle behind after carjacking a duo's Jeep in north St. Louis City Saturday night.
Police said three males, aged 15 to 19 years old, pulled up on the 5400 block of Vera Avenue in their Ford Expedition and approached two victims sitting in a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
The suspects asked the two victims to exit their vehicle at gunpoint and then one of the suspects took one of the victim's money.
All three suspects then got inside the Jeep Cherokee and drove away, leaving their Ford Expedition behind.
Police later said the Ford Expedition was reported stolen from East St. Louis.
The victims, a 47-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man, were not injured.
This happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the Mark Twain neighborhood.
