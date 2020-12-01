CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell says threats against restaurant inspectors will not be tolerated.
The county inspectors are part of the Teamsters Union, which says people against indoor dining restrictions are threatening and intimidating inspectors.
Bell says that is unacceptable.
"Threatening Teamsters, threatening employees or any resident just trying to do their job, that is our problem and it is something we will not tolerate," Bell said. "We do want to get ahead of it and make sure people are able just to do their jobs."
Bell suggest that anyone threatened should contact police or the prosecutor's office.
